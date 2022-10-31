AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $212.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.64.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.