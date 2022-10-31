AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $250.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

