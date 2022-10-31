StockNews.com Downgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.47.

Shares of BA stock opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

