AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 38,805 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 371.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,805 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 93,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.6% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

