American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Update

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 102,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American National Bankshares by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American National Bankshares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in American National Bankshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 40.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

