AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,105. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth $6,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 238,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,093,000 after acquiring an additional 130,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

ANGO opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $527.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.90.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

