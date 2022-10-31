Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

TRMB stock opened at $60.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

