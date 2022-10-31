Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 109.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 433,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 179.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,535,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,273,000 after buying an additional 1,628,332 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

