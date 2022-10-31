iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $33.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57.

