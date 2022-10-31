Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,122 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $183.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

