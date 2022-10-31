Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 20,444 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

