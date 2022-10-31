DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.80 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.