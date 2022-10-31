DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $5,328,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.
Whirlpool Stock Up 3.6 %
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
