Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 578.5% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

