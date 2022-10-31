Assetmark Inc. Acquires 521 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 172,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 126,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $185.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average is $192.97.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

