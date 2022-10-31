Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,049 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.51. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

