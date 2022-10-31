Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,930 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $77.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

