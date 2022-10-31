Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USTB stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

