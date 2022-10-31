Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $138.52 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

