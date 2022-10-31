Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $181.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.34. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $306.98.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

