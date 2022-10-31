Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.09% of Thryv worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $727.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 331,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $8,182,829.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,779,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,870,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 463,766 shares of company stock valued at $11,643,251 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thryv to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.