Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

