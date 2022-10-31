Assetmark Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 592,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $41.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

