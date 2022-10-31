Assetmark Inc. Buys 4,970 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.9 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of O opened at $62.31 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

