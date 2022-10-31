BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BeiGene by 23.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in BeiGene by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink upgraded BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $166.12 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $392.30. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -16.98 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

