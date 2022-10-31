General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,155 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $38.85 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

