Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.62.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

