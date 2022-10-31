Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $328.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.20 and its 200-day moving average is $309.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

