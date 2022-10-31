Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.29 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

