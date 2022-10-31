American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE AIG opened at $56.80 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.