Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,663,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,930,000 after purchasing an additional 393,125 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,446,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,683,000 after purchasing an additional 685,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

