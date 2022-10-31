Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.6% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 74.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.