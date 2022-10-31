Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 41,366 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,366 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.43 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51.

