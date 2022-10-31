Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.13.

Globant stock opened at $189.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.42. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $158.86 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

