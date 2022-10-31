State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.95 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 345,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Trading Up 3.5 %

FAST opened at $48.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Argus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

