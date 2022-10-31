State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.90 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,264.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,198.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,231.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

