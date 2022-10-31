State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $105.64 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.23%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.