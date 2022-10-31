State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $114.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

