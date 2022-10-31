Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 253,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $11.59 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

