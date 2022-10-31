State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,078 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cummins worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $6,143,235 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $244.78 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

