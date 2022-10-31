State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $129.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.