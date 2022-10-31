State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.04 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

