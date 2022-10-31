Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Seagen were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Trading Down 1.2 %

SGEN stock opened at $129.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.67. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen



Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

