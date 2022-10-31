State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 346,588 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 346,588 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $121,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 676.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,340,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,913,000 after buying an additional 6,394,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 145.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,527,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,106,000 after buying an additional 6,230,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITUB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

