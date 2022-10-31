State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.56 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Corning worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

GLW opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.