State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,698 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $120.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point lowered their target price on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

