Assetmark Inc. Purchases 15,400 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 119,329 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.61 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $600.11 million, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

