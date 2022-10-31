Assetmark Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.26 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

