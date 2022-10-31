SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,755 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in SM Energy by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of SM opened at $44.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 4.66. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

