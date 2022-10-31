BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 133,565 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 215,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 17,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

